Verasity Price Down 8% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

