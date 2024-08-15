Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 422,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Verastem has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

