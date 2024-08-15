Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 171.5% in July

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the July 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Verb Technology Stock Performance
VERB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
Verb Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verb Technology
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.