Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 171.5% in July

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the July 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

VERB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

