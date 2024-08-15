Verge Price Hits $0.0036 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and $4.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,360.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00575152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00110049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00031870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00253866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00073320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

