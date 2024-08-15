VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

