VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 708,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,526. VeriSign has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

