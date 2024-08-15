Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 311,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.86% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VGSR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,123. The company has a market cap of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

