Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 2,291,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,788,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 106.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

