Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIASP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 8,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

