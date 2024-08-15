Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of VIASP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 8,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.35.
Via Renewables Company Profile
