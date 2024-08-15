Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.81. 690,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,834,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

