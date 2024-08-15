VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,614. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
