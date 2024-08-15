VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,614. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,771,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,126,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

