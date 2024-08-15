VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,614. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,771,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,126,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.