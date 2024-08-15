VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -49.50%.

