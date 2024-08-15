Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

VIGL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 109,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,769. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

