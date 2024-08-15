Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $58.71. Approximately 548,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,685,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,805. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

