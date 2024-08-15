VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 29.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 659,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,441. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.