Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 7.4%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. 123,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,475,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SEAT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $822.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.