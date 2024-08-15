vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 100,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,873. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.