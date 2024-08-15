Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,289,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

