WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

WaFd has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WaFd has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

WaFd Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 410,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAFD. Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

