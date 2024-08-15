WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WaFd by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 410,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

