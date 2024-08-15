Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0017

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2.65 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,100,594 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

