Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.25-4.25% yr/yr to $166.03-167.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.05 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.99.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

