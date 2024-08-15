Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.7 billion-$670.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.99.

NYSE WMT opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

