Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 14814756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after buying an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $588.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

