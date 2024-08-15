Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) to Issue Dividend of $1.60

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WWNTY remained flat at $28.56 on Thursday. Want Want China has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.
Want Want China Company Profile
