Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.77. Warby Parker shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 146,512 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.