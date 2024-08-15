Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

WBD opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

