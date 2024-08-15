Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Up 0.7%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372.47 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 368.60 ($4.71). Approximately 392,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 950,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.67).

WOSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.36) to GBX 435 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.62) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 493.75 ($6.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £883.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.57.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

