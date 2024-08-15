Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 2.6%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.61. 202,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 407,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $770.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.