Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 2.6%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.61. 202,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 407,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications
Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.