Wedbush Cuts XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target to $12.00

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,372. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. XOS had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 117.98%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

