Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 17,781 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

