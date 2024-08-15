Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

