Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 106,900 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of Ovintiv worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,842. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

