Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,621,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,573,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.63% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

