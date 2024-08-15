Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,455. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.