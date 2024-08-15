Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comerica by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Comerica stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. 2,127,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

