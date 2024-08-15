Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 168,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,608. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

