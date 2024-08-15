Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.43 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086,875 shares of company stock valued at $534,498,332 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.63. 4,672,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,425. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $197.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

