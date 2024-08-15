Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,638.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,444 shares of company stock worth $8,395,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DFIN traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 134,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,189. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

