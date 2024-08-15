Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Unitil worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $62.53.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

