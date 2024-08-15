Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $41.04 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Hologic worth $41,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Hologic by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $80.55. 2,424,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

View Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.