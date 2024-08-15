Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 16,476,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,119,088. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

