Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $65.88 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,211 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $65,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $548,013,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,501,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 4,587,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,730. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

