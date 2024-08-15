Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GABC. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 122,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $158,936.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,104 shares of company stock worth $151,040 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.