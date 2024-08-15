Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $2.89 Million in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.10. The stock had a trading volume of 169,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.91 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

