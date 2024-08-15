Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $44,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.9 %

RCL stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.20. 2,302,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.