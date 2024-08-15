Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604,654. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.