Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,338 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of AXIS Capital worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

