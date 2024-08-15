Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 124,567 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,567 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $67,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,578 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.04. 456,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,961. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.