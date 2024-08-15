Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 179,527 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,527 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,565,464 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

